Michael F Arrigo Shares Privacy Concerns Regarding Facebook COVID-19 Vaccination Tools Initiative
March 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsOn the surface, what Facebook is doing seems all well and good. However, a specialist in HIPAA Privacy and Security and Electronic Health Records (E.H.R.), said caution is called for. "Though the Facebook initiative you note does not position the company as a vendor of an E.H.R. they are collecting information that can be considered a Personal Health Record," Michael Arrigo, Managing Partner and CEO at No World Borders, told ConsumerAffairs.
Consumer Affairs reached out to healthcare data privacy and cybersecurity expert Michael F. Arrigo for opinions regarding Facebook's Covid Information Center, a tool that shows you when and where you can get vaccinated, plus a link to make an appointment.
Michael F. Arrigo said, "Gary Guthrie, a reporter for Consumer Affairs, wrote a timely and informative article. I recommend that healthcare consumers read it before considering sharing any information regarding their vaccination interests with Facebook."
For more information, the Consumer Affairs article may be found here.
