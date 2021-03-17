CFAW Dealmaker and Office of the Year Awards
March 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAt the annual awards, CFAW announced Alexander Petersen as M&A Dealmaker for 2020 and the Los Angeles Office was awarded Office of the Year.
Alexander earned the prestigious award after closing multiple middle-market mergers and acquisition transactions in 2020. CFAW's Los Angeles office, headed by Peter Heydenrych, Principal and Managing Director, was awarded "Office of the Year" for 2020.
"Peter and his team have been successfully serving middle market business owners since 1991 and as former Chairman and CEO of CFAW, he provides key leadership to our organization", said Jim Zipursky, Chairman and CEO of Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide.
Alexander Petersen joined the firm in 2014 and has focused his practice on healthcare including veterinary care, medical technology and pharmaceuticals. Alexander also received the M&A Atlas award in 2020 for the Healthcare Deal of the Year.
About Corporate Finance Associates
Celebrating more than 65 years of service, Corporate Finance Associates is a major investment banking firm, with offices across North America, Europe and India providing middle-market companies with a wide range of financial advisory services and access to capital resources. More information is available at www.cfaw.com.
Contact Information
Kim Levin
Corporate Finance Associates
Contact Us
