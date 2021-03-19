Prospect, TN Author Publishes Spiritual Self-Help Book
March 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Want A Love I Can Feel is a self-improvement book mixed with spirituality explains true love. What is love? What does love look like? What does love feel like? How do I know if I love someone? How do I know if someone loves me? All of these questions are answered by delivering a different approach to looking at how to love God, love yourself, and love others. This book examines the physical and chemical interactions that take place in the body when associated with love.
About the Author
Dr. Joyce Crider-Anderson works with young people to help develop and push one towards life goals through education and career planning. She enjoys roller skating, picking blueberries, and reading. Anderson is a family nurse practitioner and a graduate of Case Western Reserve University, Andrews University, Eastern Michigan University, and Rush University.
I Want A Love I Can Feel is a 322-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7129-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
