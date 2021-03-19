First Student Grows Midwestern Operations by Acquiring Mid States School Bus
March 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Education NewsWayne, Neb. - First Student, North America's leader in student transportation, has signed an agreement to acquire Mid States School Bus, Inc. Mid States is a Nebraska-based provider of school and charter transportation services.
"Mid States has a great team of drivers and staff who understand the needs of rural communities and share in our mission to provide safe and reliable transportation. We welcome Mid States to the First Student team," said First Student President Paul Osland. "This acquisition is further evidence of our strategic commitment to growth through acquisitions. We will continue to search for opportunities to leverage our resources, insight and expertise to benefit school systems, students and families across North America."
Mid States, headquartered in Wayne, Nebraska, provides transportation to nearly 20 school districts across Eastern Nebraska and South Dakota with a fleet of approximately 200 buses.
Dean Carroll, Mid States' general manager, will maintain a leadership role with First Student.
"For decades, First Student has been an industry leader in developing and implementing best practices, processes and innovations in student transportation," said Carroll. "Our students, employees and partner school districts will benefit as we build on our success in Nebraska and South Dakota."
The acquisition is First Student's third since the start of 2020, demonstrating a commitment to acquisitive growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Last January, First Student acquired two Ontario locations and a fleet of more than 500 buses from Campeau Bus Lines. In September, First Student acquired Ontario-based Wubs Transit.
Terms were not disclosed.
About First Student, Inc.
As the leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. First Student completes five million student journeys each day, moving more passengers than all U.S. airlines combined. With a team of highly-trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, route optimization and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services for 1,100 school district contracts. For more information, please visit firststudentinc.com.
