Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Mystery Novel
March 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn the Meeting: A Frances Yates Mystery, a new book by Marjorie G. Jones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Invited to speak at the esteemed Athenaeum in Philadelphia, renowned British scholar Dame Frances Yates intends to explore the shared spiritual ideals of the Hermetic and Quaker traditions.
But along the way, while savoring the attractions of historic Philadelphia, she encounters murder In the Meeting and uncovers a ring of thieves plundering books and treasures from libraries and houses of worship throughout the city.
About the Author
First biographer of British historian Frances Yates and Philadelphia Quaker Mary Vaux Walcott and author of In the Cards, the first Frances Yates mystery, Marjorie G. Jones is a member of the NYC-based Women Writing Women's Lives Biography Seminar.
A graduate of Wheaton College (Norton, MA), the Rutgers School of Law, and the Graduate Faculty of the New School for Social Research (NYC), she has taught history and government at Mercy College (Dobbs Ferry, NY), the New School, and for college degree programs at Sing Sing and SCI-Phoenix correctional facilities.
She lives in Philadelphia with her husband. Visit the author's website at http://www.marjoriegjones.com.
In the Meeting: A Frances Yates Mystery is a 294-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3788-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
