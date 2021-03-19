First Transit Awarded Jump Around Carson Transit Contract
March 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCARSON CITY, Nev. – First Transit, the leader in providing mobility solutions, announces that the company has been awarded the contract for Jump Around Carson (JAC) Transit, including all fixed-route and paratransit operations.
First Transit will provide all transit management, day-to-day operations, and oversight for 14 vehicles. First Transit is also responsible for reservations, scheduling, and eligibility oversight for all paratransit trips, known as JAC Assist.
"Our goal is to deliver outstanding transit service to the residents of Carson City," said Mark Elias, region vice president for First Transit. "We are looking forward to partnering with the community to ensure that passengers have a transit system that works for the needs of all."
In Nevada, First Transit also provides passenger transportation for all rental car operations at McCarran Airport in Las Vegas.
About First Transit:
First Transit, Inc. has more than 60 years of experience and is the largest private-sector provider of mobility solutions in North America, moving more than 300 million passengers annually. First Transit, Inc. provides operation, management, and consulting for more than 300 locations in 39 states, Canada and Puerto Rico for transit authorities, state departments of transportation, municipalities, universities, and private companies. First Transit employs more than 19,000 dedicated transit professionals. For additional information, please visit FirstTransit.com. To see how First Transit is leading the way in shared autonomous vehicle (SAV) initiatives, please visit FirstAV.com.
Contact Information
Jay Brock
First Transit
513-362-4600
Contact Us
