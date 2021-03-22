CIO's infrastructure priorities altered with an increase in Work From Home activity says Janco
March 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City – UT– www.e-janco.com –Janco Associates has just released its latest IT Infrastructure offering with an all new Work From Home (WFH) and Mobility Infrastructure Policy Bundle. The bundle contains 8 policies, 29 electronic forms, and 15 full job descriptions to support WFH.
WFH Mobility Infrastructure Policy BundleThe CEO of Janco Associates, Inc., Mr. M. Victor Janulaitis said, "It is one thing to say that workers would temporarily be located remotely and access sensitive and confidential information via the internet. That now will become a permanent process as more operations reopen. CIOs need to assure executive management that critically sensitive information is protected and compliance mandates are met." He added, "We just completed a review of all of our IT infrastructure offerings. The first thing that we addressed was the WFH and Telecommuting Policy, but that was not enough. In talking with a number of our clients, as they continue to expand the ability of their employees to work from home, we found several risks that companies of all sizes faced. The risks ranged from a more complicated record management, destruction, and retention process to exposure of confidential and sensitive information to individuals within the companies that did not know what they could NOT do with that information." He added, "Compliance and mandated security only make it more complex."
The Mobility Policy bundle contains eight (8) policies: 1) BYOD Access and Use Policy; 2) Mobile Device Access and Use Policy; 3) Privacy Compliance Policy; 4) Record Management, Retention, and Disposition Policy; 5) Social Networking Policy; 6) Travel, Laptop, PDA and Off-Site Meeting Policy; 7) Wearable Device Policy; 8) WFH and Telecommuting Policy. The policies are supported by 29 electronic forms and 15 full job descriptions from Chief Mobility Officer and Chief Security Officer to the Record Management Coordinator.
The WFH and Mobility Infrastructure Policy Bundle is available via an electronic download. It can be acquired with up to 24 months of update service and with support included for the first 3 months after purchase.
The CEO added, "Continuing with WFH and telecommuting going is not as difficult as it may sound. What is an issue is the volume of sensitive and confidential information that will be exposed without the proper infrastructure to protects those corporate assets. The WFH and Mobility Infrastructure Policy Bundle addresses that directly.
All of Janco's products are delivered electronically in MS Word and PDF formats.
Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concern CIOs and CFOs. The firm publishes a series of IT and business Infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including IT Infrastructure Policies and Procedures, Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template, IT Job Descriptions, and its semi-annual IT Salary Survey.
