Fischer Identity Announces Integration Partnership with 1Kosmos
March 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsNaples, Florida - March 22, 2021 - Fischer Identity, the inventors of Identity-as-a-Service and providers of full-suite IGA lifecycle management solutions for the enterprise, today announced its partnership with 1Kosmos, the only cybersecurity solution to combine digital identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced its partnership with Fischer Identity.
Fischer Identity now integrates with 1Kosmos' BlockID Verify, a solution powered by advanced biometrics and blockchain technology that indisputably proofs the identity of employees and customers to streamline and eliminate the risk of identity compromises during the onboarding process.
Andrew Sroka, President and CEO of Fischer Identity, said, "We are pleased to partner with #1Kosmos as Fischer continues to address the dynamic direction of the work and education environments. #1Kosmos identity proofing functionality provides organizations with an added level of security which is imperative as users become more mobile".
Fischer Identity leverages BlockID Verify to complement its identity governance and administration. With BlockID, Fischer Identity is capable of reaching the highest level of identity assurance (IAL3) per the NIST 800-63-3 guidelines, is W3C and GDPR compliant and fully respects the Know Your Client (KYC) guidelines.
Michael Granat, 1Kosmos' Director of Business Development, added, "I'm very excited to partner with Fischer Identity and their industry leading IGA platform. The need for higher education to utilize contactless and remote proofing and verification of their faculty, staff, and student body is apparent in our ever-evolving world. The ability to utilize 1Kosmos BlockID's contactless and remote proofing and verification will help Fischer Identity's customers onboard faster and more securely."
About Fischer Identity
Fischer Identity's mission is simple: "Your Success." Fischer's IGA solution is mature and fully integrated, providing dynamic Identity lifecycle management with platform independence – On Premise, IaaS, SaaS Hybrid and Private Cloud. Fischer's managed services offerings provide clients with a sustainable solution infrastructure allowing the organization to leverage resources focusing on their strategic direction. Fischer engages with clients as partners, providing a framework that offers secure access to the right Information at the right time for the right reason. For more information, visit www.fischeridentity.com.
About 1Kosmos
1Kosmos is the world's only cybersecurity solution that combines indisputable digital identity proofing with advanced biometric and passwordless authentication while storing user data encrypted in a private, permissioned blockchain. Its flagship solution, BlockID, offers the highest level of identity and authentication assurance in the market for the workforce and customers. The company is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, with development offices in Mumbai, India. For more information, visit https://www.1kosmos.com.
Contact Information
Adrienn Wiebe, Director of Marketing
Fischer Identity
239-643-1500
Contact Us
