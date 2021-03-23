New book, Calm Within The Storm, inspires self-care and everyday resiliency Launching tomorrow, it also inspired a song of the same name
March 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTORONTO, ON (March 22, 2021) – Renowned resilience researcher Dr. Robyne Hanley-Dafoe's first book, Calm Within The Storm- A Pathway to Everyday Resiliency, is being released tomorrow (Tuesday, March 23, 2021). Thanks to a unique collaboration, so is a new song of the same name - Calm Within The Storm, written by award-winning Canadian singer/songwriter Peter Katz.
"My book's core concept-'resilience is being okay'-comes from my nearly two decades of researching, teaching and advocating," says Dr. Hanley-Dafoe. "Our mental and emotional health are being heavily taxed in the current landscapes of our lives. I want to embolden people to discover that come what may, they will be okay. And being okay is enough." Her work on everyday resiliency encourages listeners, readers, and participants alike, to embrace her signature, and very personal, mantra: "I can do hard things."
A storyteller and scientist, Dr. Hanley-Dafoe's approach builds resiliency through realistic and sustainable actions, founded on behavioral science research. Dr. Hanley-Dafoe's book breaks down theoretical applications and personal stories into actionable items. Calm Within The Storm, the book and the song, create an experience helping people to explore and find their own everyday resiliency.
Calm Within The Storm is already receiving praise from notable mental health advocates, thought leaders in health and business, and wellness experts. Dr. Greg Wells, Physiologist and Researcher at Toronto Sick Kids Hospital describes Dr. Hanley-Dafoe's book as, "An intricate tapestry of memoir, evidence, experience, and practical advice, Calm Within The Storm articulates something we all need to hear; that being okay is truly enough."
To help launch the book, Dr. Hanley-Dafoe invited singer/songwriter Katz, to craft a song and build a community together. They want the book to be an experience. Katz shared, "I jumped at the chance! I was so deeply affected by the book and her story, I wanted to do it justice with my song. When I set out to write the song, it was important to me that it serve the same function as the book: to lovingly nudge each reader/listener towards a sense of fundamental 'okayness', no matter what challenges arise on their journey." Together, the book and the song engage people's intellect, spirit, emotions, and psychology - all their senses.
"As the pandemic continues, I'm finding the people don't have time for self-care and seem to have accepted self-neglect. I believe that experiencing Calm Within The Storm and learning that resilience is being okay will recharge, rebuild and restore people's confidence to change and grow," added Dr. Hanley-Dafoe.
About Dr. Robyne Hanley-Dafoe
Dr. Robyne Hanley-Dafoe is a multi-award-winning psychology and education instructor who specializes in resiliency, navigating stress and change, leadership, and personal wellness in the workplace. Described as transformational, engaging, and thought-provoking, Dr. Hanley-Dafoe's keynotes provide practical strategies grounded in global research and case studies that help foster resiliency within others and ourselves. She is available for consultation, training and professional development opportunities ranging from one-to-one to company-wide initiatives. Dr. Hanley-Dafoe is a Behavioural Science, Psychology, and Education graduate from St. Lawrence College and Trent, Queen's, and Western Universities.
About Peter Katz
For more than a decade, JUNO & Canadian Screen Award-nominated singer-songwriter Peter Katz has toured extensively, selling out premiere venues worldwide. With over 5 million career streams, his new album 'City Of Our Lives' (released November 25, 2020) has been met with widespread critical acclaim, and his videos are exceeding 20 million views on YouTube. Katz is also a 4-time TEDx fellow, being called on to give his highly customized 'Keynote Concerts' to countless companies and organizations.
