Clarks Summit, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
March 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHalloween Night, a new book by Elizabeth Mathers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Whether tricking or treating, Halloween is a special time of the year. Join one family as they celebrate this special night together. They may even meet a ghost or two!
About the Author
Elizabeth Mathers is a mother of four and has worked as a teacher for several decades. She enjoys writing stories that help children learn to read. Her son Bill V. illustrated Halloween Night as well. Elizabeth Mathers lives in Eastern Pennsylvania.
Halloween Night is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4061-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
