British Television Producer Publishes Must Read Historical Fiction Novel, A Book Which Turns the American Origin Story Upside Down
March 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Am a Feather, a new book by Lorna Dickinson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The world as you know it has gone. Destroyed by a virus so virulent people died where they fell.You now have a fateful decision;do you help strangers build a home where yours once stood or force them to leave?
The tipping point of America emerging as an English-speaking nation was the arrival of one man, the much-travelled Squanto, who is the fragile link between a group of starving English refugees, Shakespeare's London, and the native population. In terms of global history,Squanto is one of the most significant figures and yet his voice has simply not been heard.All the odds were stacked against these visitors but for his help.
Nearly 400 years later, Sir Ian McKellen is in Savannah, Georgia, giving a lecture on Shakespeare when he is shown a signature which completely overturns everything, he thought he knew about America's Thanksgiving story. The idea of locals welcoming newcomers with open arms is far too simplistic, if not entirely false and he wants to find the truth.
The traditional Pilgrim Father story is that they came to America to escape religious persecution. That is not true. That is why they left England. The Pilgrims were in fact happily settled in Holland but missed their own language and culture, so they came to America to create a New England for their children.Take a deeper look into "his"story and you soon find other worlds just waiting to be discovered.
About the Author
Lorna DickinsonMVO is a British Television Producer who has worked with many Americanartists like Mel Brooks, Clint Eastwood, Katharine Hepburn, Paul Newman and Dame Elizabeth Taylor.She produced Party at the Palace for Her Majesty the Queen's Golden Jubilee, Live 8 from Hyde Park and created a special live production with Lord Julian Fellowes for The Children's Party at the Palace for Her Majesty's 80th Birthday.
Connect with the author on LinkedIn: https://uk.linkedin.com/in/lorna-dickinson-30a7b116#
I Am a Feather is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7088-8. It is also available as an eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com/i-am-a-feather/ or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
