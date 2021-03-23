Scott Depot, WV Author Publishes Children's Book
March 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAttack of the Night Cows, a new book by Matt Burchett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A bedtime story that explains why people are waking up in the morning with cow licks! There are many who don't know that cow licks occur when friendly Night Cows float down from the attic to protect sleeping boys and girls like you! These tubby, nearsighted little creatures have a certain charm and will have you flying to the moon!
About the Author
Matt Burchett is a partner in a regional CPA firm who enjoys positive creativity in all its forms. He hopes children everywhere will enjoy learning about the Night Cows.
Attack of the Night Cows is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7216-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
