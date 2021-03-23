Montgomery, IL Antiquarian Publishes One-of-a-Kind Antique Book
March 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNo Longer Grandma's Cookie Jar: My Incomplete Collection of My Cookie Jars with Subchapter of Andy Warhol's Look-Alike Collection Sold in Sotheby's Auction House in April of 1988, a new book by Edward W. Magerkurth, The Cookiejarhound, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
Edward W. Magerkurth started collecting cookie jars in May of 1996. When he started collecting, his goal was to have 2,000 by the year 2000.
Realizing he was not alone in his passion, Edward has met many other cookie jar collectors at antique shops, resale stores, and garage sales. He wanted to keep a record as his collection grew.
Enjoy his collection of jars from many different categories!
About the Author
Edward W. Magerkurth married his wife, Donna, in December of 1988. They have two great children – Kristen and Eddie.
No Longer Grandma's Cookie Jar is a 770-page hardcover with a retail price of $172.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9235-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/
