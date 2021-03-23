Aaron Styles, VP of Environmental Systems Corporation, Named Board President of ISPE Canada
March 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News(Barrie, ON): It is with great pride on behalf of the management team at Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC) to congratulate Aaron Styles on assuming the role of Board President for ISPE Canada. Styles had previously served as Secretary of ISPE Canada Board.
"I joined the board because I wanted to promote and develop the Canadian pharmaceutical/ biotech industry," said Styles. "Canada has a lot of great companies and a lot of great activity going on in that space. We have tremendous innovation happening at the university and incubation hub level and some significant investment in world class facilities in Canada."
Styles has a Bachelor of Applied Science in Chemical Engineering from Queen's University and has worked in manufacturing, engineering and operations management for 20 years, holding a number of progressive positions in the pharma and vaccine industry.
Looking to the future, he says that one of the ISPE Canada's major goals is attracting and cultivating young and diverse talent.
"Canada's strength comes from the diversity of its people, and we would love to see that diversity reflected in the next generation of pharma/ biotech talent."
"When I came out of school, there wasn't a lot of support or guidance to get into this sector. How do you get into the pharmaceuticals/ biotech industry? So we're doing a lot of work focusing on bringing young professionals and helping them on their journeys."
Styles added that another major focus will be getting technology from the incubation level to the commercialization level.
"We have a great network in Canada and need to be creative on how we stay connected virtually in the current climate and leverage the Canadian talent to help companies commercialize products to safe effective products that generate cash flow and help grow the industry and economy in Canada."
ABOUT ISPE Canada
The ISPE Canada Affiliate extends from Vancouver to Halifax, with Toronto and Montreal being its main centers at the present time. With almost 400 members, the Canada Affiliate is continuously offering new and innovative ways to serve the industry and its members. The vast wealth of industry knowledge shared within the Affiliate offers opportunities for you and your peers to connect pharmaceutical knowledge.
From the research lab to the manufacturing floor, the Canada Affiliate provides industry professionals with the knowledge and the network they need to support their career development.
About ESC
ESC is an innovative design/build and manufacturing company providing Cleanroom and Critical Environment solutions to a variety of industries from Healthcare/Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical and Biopharma Manufacturing, Biotechnology, Electronics/Optics, R&D Facilities, Institutional Innovation and Business Incubation hubs across North America.
Through three core vertically integrated pillars of:
ESC focuses on client process requirements to develop a complete turnkey solution that meets all regulatory and compliance requirements in the industries we serve.
Innovation and creation of leading-edge solutions is at the heart of everything we do. Our core vision is to "Create Environments for Success" for all of our partners and stakeholders in a project. This starts with open discussions at ideation through to conceptual design, construction commissioning and qualification of a facility.
