Fibrolamellar Patients And Caregivers Contribute To Research Programs Of The Department Of Defense
March 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Politics NewsThe Fibrolamellar Cancer Foundation would like to thank fibrolamellar patients and caregivers Jennifer Strickland, Jenny Carroll, Ben Saksa, Linda Spink and Kurt Losert who recently served as consumer advocates for the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs' (CDMRP) Peer Reviewed Cancer Research Program (PRCRP) and the Rare Cancers Research Program (RCRP). These initiatives within the Department of Defense (DOD) provide significant amount of funding to support basic, applied, and translational cancer research.
As consumer reviewers, these five members of the fibrolamellar community were full voting members, (along with prominent scientists) at meetings to help determine how $110 million appropriated by Congress for Fiscal Year 2020 will be spent on cancer research and an additional $7.5 million will be spent on rare cancer research.
Consumer reviewers for these programs are asked to represent the collective view of patients by evaluating the impact of proposed research efforts on issues such as diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life. When commenting on serving on a panel as a consumer reviewer, Jennifer Strickland said that, "it's rewarding to present the patient experience when considering cancer research and its impact on the patients battling the disease."
John Hopper, President of the Fibrolamellar Cancer Foundation stated, "FCF thanks these members of the fibrolamellar community for volunteering to support important programs like the CDMRP. Their efforts help channel critically-needed funding to innovative cancer research and ensure that a patient perspective is a core part of those funding decisions."
About the CDMRP's Rare Cancers Research Program:
The U.S. Congress established the Rare Cancers Research Program in the FY20 Department of Defense appropriation. The RCRP supports research on the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment of rare cancers in Service members, Veterans, their families, and the American public. With this new program, consumer advocates and scientists work together in a unique partnership to evaluate the scientific merit of research applications. COL Sarah B. Goldman, Director of the CDMRP, expressed her appreciation for the consumer advocates' hard work. "Integrating consumer perspectives into our decision-making process brings energy and focus to our research programs. Patients, caregivers, family members, and advocates help us keep our efforts centered around what is truly important to those impacted. We very much value this critical input from our consumers who help ensure that CDMRP's work remains critical and relevant," she said.
Scientists applying for RCRP grants propose to greatly improve outcomes for people with rare cancers through discovery, community building, and expansion of knowledge across the cancer landscape. The RCRP fills important gaps not addressed by other funding agencies by supporting groundbreaking research while encouraging out-of-the-box thinking.
More information about the CDMRP's RCRP is available at the website: https://cdmrp.army.mil/rcrp/.
About the CDMRP's Peer Reviewed Cancer Research Program:
Since Fiscal Year 2009, the Peer Reviewed Cancer Research Program (PRCRP) has been charged by U.S. Congress to fund innovative basic, applied, and translational cancer research to support Service members, their families, and the American public. The mission of the PRCRP is to successfully promote high-impact research for cancer prevention, detection, treatment, and survivorship.
Scientists applying for PRCRP grants propose to support and promote high-impact research for cancer prevention, detection, treatment, quality of life and survivorship, and decreasing the burden of cancer on Service members, their families and the American public. The PRCRP fills important gaps not addressed by other funding agencies by supporting groundbreaking research while encouraging out-of-the-box thinking.
More information about the CDMRP's PRCRP is available at the website: https://cdmrp.army.mil/prcrp/.
About Fibrolamellar Cancer Foundation:
The Fibrolamellar Cancer Foundation, Inc. (FCF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Greenwich, CT, was founded in 2009 by Tucker Davis and his close friends when he was diagnosed with fibrolamellar carcinoma. The purpose of the foundation is to help find a cure and treatment options for this often-fatal disease, raise awareness, and connect and support the fibrolamellar community of patients and their families. 100% of net donations go toward research. For more information, visit www.fibrofoundation.org and also interact with FCF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
_______
Media Contacts:
Greg Walsh
Walsh Public Relations
203-292-6280
greg@walshpr.com
Kate Poindexter
Public Affairs Specialist
Ripple Effect
Supporting the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs,
USAMRDC
301-619-7783
Kathleen.poindexter.ctr@mail.mil
Contact Information
Greg Walsh
Fibrolamellar Cancer Foundation
203-292-6280
Contact Us
Greg Walsh
Fibrolamellar Cancer Foundation
203-292-6280
Contact Us