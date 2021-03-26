New York City Lawyer & Author Publishes Book on Controversial NYC Politician
March 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsConvicting the All-Time Affable Carmine De Sapio: The Last Chief of Tammany Hall, a new book by Paul K. Rooney, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Convicting the All-Time Affable Carmine De Sapio describes the prosecution of Carmine De Sapio, who was a political boss in New York during the late 1960s. De Sapio and his conspirators designed their "side deals" and shakedowns to generate major tax-free cash in the form of kickbacks and bribes from the likes of Con Edison, Broadway Maintenance, and other major players in the NYC corporate realm.
About the Author
Paul K. Rooney, a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, served under U.S. Attorney Robert M. Morganthau as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York from 1965 to 1970. He later served as an assistant deputy mayor to John Lindsey, and associate general counsel of the Knapp Commission, investigating police corruption in New York City.
Convicting the All-Time Affable Carmine De Sapio: The Last Chief of Tammany Hall is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7036-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
