Insightful New Diet and Nutrition Guide Book Published
March 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Secrets, a new book by Peggy Sue, has been released by RoseDog Books.
About the Book
In this book, Peggy Sue has created a diet that gets rid of the unwanted weight which was gained during the Covid-19 pandemic (or at anytime). Peggy Sue, through her own research and trial and error, came up with the solution for achieving the reaching of your weight goal. This diet is different than any that came before it. She also includes, as part of her diet, the veggie smoothie (also her creation). The smoothie is the revolutionary way to give your body practically all it needs to meet your dietary needs for fiber and nutrients. Unlike other diets (she is aware of), this diet can be used whenever you want to, and you'll find you can achieve your diet goals speedily every time.
About the Author
Peggy Sue may not be a nutritionist or a doctor, but as a homemaker, she has taken the time to provide for others a diet for the physical body in part one, and in part two, she provides spiritual food. Admittedly, some of what is contained here can be controversial yet is never meant to be harmful. My Secrets is the culmination of wisdom incurred by Peggy Sue throughout her life. It is her sincere desire that you find yourself not only benefiting from the diet for your physical body but also find useful nuggets in the second section that provide you truth and life.
My Secrets is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7942-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
