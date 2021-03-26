Raleigh, NC Educator Publishes Children's Inclusion Book
March 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJalen Goes to School, a new book by Sharon Boakye, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
Jalen, a five-year-old boy with autism, sees the world a little differently from his friends. Labeled with this disorder of autism, Jalen has to learn how to handle his differences at the young age of five! But what Jalen learns is that we are all different-and that's what makes the world around us great!
Jalen Goes to School reminds us that God has a plan for all of us regardless of our situation and the differences among us. We all have similarities, yet our differences are what make us truly shine.
About the Author
Sharon Boakye lives in the North Carolina area and is mother of one child, a son. She helps provide for single mothers who are homeless, and she provides for their children. Sharon is also a special education teacher for difficulty of care. Sharon loves people and God and everything that comes with that. Wherever he takes her, she's willing, because there is no greater love than the love that he gives her for others.
Jalen Goes to School is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0966-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
