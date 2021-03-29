German Green Technology from DAS Environmental Experts for Swiss DSM Nutritional Products AG

Increasing production capacities have stretched the existing wastewater treatment plant at the chemical company DSM Nutritional Products in Switzerland to its limits. Wastewater characteristics of the chemical industry with strict regulations of the beverage and food industry - the experts of German green technology experts of DAS Environmental Expert GmbH (DAS EE) mastered the challenge and installed a two-stage MBBR plant.At the site DSM operates the world's largest production facility for vitamin E. The plant also produces pharmaceuticals, substances for the cosmetics industry, dietary supplements and additives such as vitamins, carotenoids and folic acid. The expertise of the Dresden-based environmental technologists was required to handle not only the increased volume, but also the purification of the wastewater. "The wastewater characteristics correspond to those of the chemical industry - but the regulations to be met are similar to those for the beverage and food industries. These strict limits must be reliably met even after the production expansion", reports Karl Ruediger, project manager at DAS EE.Initially, a temporary addition to the existing wastewater treatment plant was planned, because the production expansion at the site was accompanied by an increase of the hydraulic load. DAS EE opted for a two-stage MBBR plant (Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor) in order to quickly adapt the wastewater treatment to the planned increase in production. Today, the plant is used under production conditions in the food industry. DAS EE supports DSM with supervision. Online remote maintenance ensures a continuous cost-saving service.