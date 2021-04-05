30K IT jobs added in first quarter and 100K IT jobs added in the last 8 months says Janco

× Email Janco Associates, Inc.

The CEO of Janco Associates, Inc., Mr. M. Victor Janulaitis said, "There is great news for IT Professionals. Companies have hired back almost all of the IT Pros who lost jobs as the shut-downs are ending and vaccines are available. Since August of last year, over 100K jobs have been added for IT Professionals. 30,400 of those jobs were added in the first quarter of this year."Janulaitis added, "We believe, with the increase in government spending and the desire to rapidly get back to normal operations, the total IT job market will continue to expand rapidly in the second quarter as more businesses open and get back to normal operations." The CEO followed up with, "We forecast that close to 100K new IT jobs will be added by the end of the 4th quarter of this year. CIOs now are no longer in survival mode. Now they are looking ahead to the post-pandemic operating environment. "He added, "To support CIOs in managing this process, we have just released our Post Pandemic CIO Management Tool Kit. It contains everything that they need to have a set of functioning infrastructure policies, job descriptions, skill set definitions, compensation data, hiring tools, and post pandemic processes including WFH and cloud processing.Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concern CIOs and CFOs. The firm publishes a series of IT and business Infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including IT Infrastructure Policies and Procedures, Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template, IT Job Descriptions, and its semi-annual IT Salary Survey.