New Book, Sub Exposes the Link between Underfinancing and the Impact Disruptive Disorders Have on America's Public Education System

× Email AngelWalk

Wyncote, PA (April 13, 2021) – Clayvon C. Harris's new book,, exposes the link between education underfinancing and the impact students with unmanaged emotional and behavioral disabilities have in classrooms across the US.In total, Harris completed over 90 substitute assignments across 67 different schools. Harris came face-to-face with overwhelmed principals, burned-out teachers and chaotic classrooms dominated by a few out-of-control students who made it nearly impossible to teach or learn.is divided into three sections and schools are identified only by number to maintain anonymity. Part 1 chronicles 17 schools from her first tour through the District in 2001-02.Part 2 covers what happened with those schools, along with a running tally of alarming standardized test scores.Part 3 covers her return to the district 15 years later and contains stories from inside the classrooms and an in-depth analysis of inequitable funding. Harris also examines the misguided Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which mandates all children with special needs, including those with unmanaged disruptive disorders, such as oppositional defiant disorder and ADHD, be included "to the maximum extent appropriate" in general education classrooms."But allowing students to upset the education process day after day is far from appropriate," says Harris. "That daily disturbance holds everyone back, causing all students to miss out on valuable learning time. This happens year after year. By the time they get to high school, for many, it's too late to catch up."