Hanahan, SC Author Publishes Book With a Message of Hope
April 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsFound as an abandoned baby, protagonist Tawanna grows up seeing all the injustice and wrong in the world. When she loses everything, she becomes a hero who fights racism, sexism, corrupt cops, and corrupt government. Through the teaching and training of her adoptive father, Tawanna fights for truth and equality and is a message of hope in the story of Black Wonder.
About the Author
Born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, Thomas Davis, thirty-five, grew up questioning everything, then started researching spirituality. His characters fight for truth and equality.
Black Wonder is a 62-page paperback and eBook with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3806-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
