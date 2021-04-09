Atlanta, GA Author Publishes Spiritual Book
In Our Own Words: The Power of Prayer, a new book by Pearl Brooks Perez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After being encouraged by a friend, Pearl Brooks Perez was inspired to write about the power of prayer for her family and friends. She believes that prayer is crucial in life given the world we live in. This book is unique because it includes real, personal stories, testimonies, and experiences that people have shared in the hope that others will be inspired and know that they are not alone.
About the Author
Pearl Brooks Perez was born and raised in Atlanta, GA, and has always been active in the church. She is an Ordained Elder, loves helping others and has always worked in the area of health care. She has experience as a nurse, health educator, Christian educator, and minister. She has coordinated numerous mission projects in the United States and abroad. She enjoys traveling and has visited six of the seven continents of the world. She has a master's degree from Emory University, a master's degree from International Theological Center, and a Ed.D degree from Argosy University.
In Our Own Words: The Power of Prayer is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3310-6. It is also available in eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/in-our-own-words-power-in-prayer/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/in-our-own-words-power-in-prayer/
