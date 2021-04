Yelm, WA Author Publishes 6th Installment In Action Book Series

Diva Queens: The Promised One, a new book by Rodd Symien, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.About the Book"Diva Queens: the Promised One is book number 6 in a 13 book series, including extra short stories and a profile book on the main characters. In book number 6 Queen Martha Ruth Ark, along with a circle of valiant warriors are on a mission. Their mission is to fight Queen Matilda and her army of Shadow Knights. In Diva Queens: the Promised One, not only is Queen Matilda on a quest for revenge, but she is also in search of a book called: the Ancient Text.This is a book written for readers who like fun-loving action and adventure with a wide variety of complex characters. That said, the Diva Queen series has many other, deeper meanings as well. These things will unfold in all the other books to come."Diva Queens: The Promised One is a 200-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0475-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/