New App "Compete" Evolves the Concept of Video Monetization
April 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology News"How much money did you make with your TikTok video?" is not a question anyone has ever asked. But with the new TikTok alternative called Compete, video creators can win up to $5000 by competing in challenges and creating short 15-second videos that showcase their talents – and even get paid just for actively voting on other people's videos. Compete is available for both iOS and Android.
Compete is the next generation of social media video and music platform that finally makes it possible to directly make money just by having fun. Users and their friends can create viral videos with the hottest music tracks and video effects, gaining followers in each category, whether it's for the cutest pet, the best celebrity impression, or the most amazing dance routine. Users can spend hours browsing through other people's videos that they can supervote, like, repost to other platforms such as TikTok and Instagram or send directly to friends. Compete engages influencers and several well-known media figures to host the many challenges and with enough followers, users can eventually get promoted into hosting their own challenges. Also, users can listen to thousands of hot music tracks and choose the best sounds for their videos, whether it's EDM, Pop, Hip Hop, Rap, Rock, or Country.
Compete users need to be at least 13 years old, with parent or guardian consent for anyone under age 18. They also need a PayPal account to receive their payment from Compete. The app's creators have taken great pains to ensure that the platform is safe and clean. There's zero tolerance for any sort of violent content, spam, doxxing, promotion of risky activities, sexual content, or any discrimination of race, gender, religion, ethnicity, appearance, disability or any other personal attacks.
The idea behind Compete is for young people to be able to enjoy social media but still live in the 'real world' and not try to mold themselves to artificial Instagram expectations. The intention of the app is to be all-inclusive and accessible no matter what a person looks like. And all content is guaranteed clean and safe – there is nothing that could not be forwarded to mom.
Typical prize money is up to $5000 for the top winner, and smaller payouts for second and third place, as well as additional bonus payouts for top voter and other bonus categories.
For more information on Compete, visit the App Store, Google Play or https://www.competeapp.net.
Contact Information
Ed Scott
Compete
Contact Us
Ed Scott
Compete
Contact Us