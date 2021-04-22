Venice, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
April 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRoss Takes Flight, a new book by Sarah Lynn Calabrese, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ross, the Roseate Spoonbill, jealous of his sister Rosie, decides to leave home in search of a new life. Will he ever get away? In the end, will he even want to?
About the Author
Sarah Lynn Calabrese loves to explore the outside world. She recently ventured into the mangroves behind her house, where she got lost and had to crawl under swampy mangrove trees. Also an enthusiastic road bike rider, Calabrese used to ride with groups, but now she prefers to ride by herself.
Calabrese volunteered for the Sarasota county PARC board for 10 years. She considers being mother to two wonderful women and grandma to three precious, silly, unique grandchildren her greatest achievement.
Ross Takes Flight is a 44-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3357-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/ross-takes-flight/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ross-takes-flight/
