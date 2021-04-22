Music Connection Magazine features an in-depth Kubernik: Travis Pike's Otherworld Cottage Industries article in its April 18th, 2021 Music News section
April 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOtherworld Cottage's last year awards are now history. They may all be viewed by clicking on the banner on Otherworld Cottage's homepage https://otherworldcottage.com. Harvey Kubernik's "Docs That Rock, Music That Matters," published by Otherworld Cottage Industries, contributed to at least three of those awards: Travis Pike's E2 Media Award for his contribution to the Entertainment Industry and Performing Arts, Otherworld Cottage's E2 Media Award for Production and Creative Content Company of the Year its 2020 award for Best Independent Book, DVD, and CD Publishing Company. Harvey wrote the Afterword to Pike's memoire "1964-1974: a Decade of Odd Tales and Wonders" (2018), the Foreword to Pike's "Changeling's Return, a novel approach to the music," and Pike contributed the last chapter in Kubernik's "Docs That Rock, Music That Matters" (2020). Now Harvey takes us inside Otherworld Cottage in his multi-page Music News article in Music Connection Magazine, https://www.musicconnection.com/kubernik-travis-pikes-otherworld-cottage-industries/.
While you're visiting "Music Connection," you may want to see Harvey's interview with Merry Clayton about her legendary vocal duet with Mick Jagger on the Stones' "Gimme Shelter" and her vocal work on Carole King's "Tapestry." Kubernik: Merry Clayton "Beautiful Scars" | Music Connection Magazine. Or see Harvey's article about the new 3-CD-LP collection "Fleetwood Mac Live Super Deluxe Edition" and read his 1976 interview with band members for "Melody Maker, Kubernik: Fleetwood Mac Live 'Super Deluxe Edition' | Music Connection Magazine. And you'll probably want to see Harvey's article about the new 35 CSD box set by blues legend John Mayall and his late sixties musical life in Laurel Canyon. Kubernik: John Mayall 35-CD Box Set | Music Connection Magazine.
But that's not all Harvey's been up to lately. On April 30th, the Grammy-winning "SAM COOKE: LEGEND" documentary returns to DVD with extra content. Harvey Kubernik touts the product and displays his interviews with Bobby Womack, Andrew Loog Oldham and Lou Adler about Cooke.at https://forgottenhits60s.blogspot.com/2021/03/sam-cooke-legend.html.
The May /June issue of "Record Collector News" magazine, due May 1st will feature a cover story by Harvey Kubernik on the soon to be released 50th anniversary edition of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's "Déjà_Vu" as well as a Kubernik article on the influential writer and essayist Charles Bukowski.
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Steinman, the composer, lyricist, record producer and playwright who penned operatic rock hits for Meat Loaf, and tunes for Bonnie Tyler and Celine Dion. Harvey Kubernik earned a Platinum album for the 1977 debut LP of Meat Loaf's "Bat Out of Hell" initially released on Cleveland International Records. In a 2014 BBC-TV documentary, "Meat Loaf: In and Out of Hell," directed by Matt O'Casey, Kubernik was a featured talking head on screen and provided supplemental narration on the film that was first broadcast in the US during 2016 on the Showtime cable TV channel. O'Casey's celluloid portrait of Meat Loaf was seen as recently on BBC Four TV on March 13, 2021.
To be sure you've seen all author and documentarian Harvey's latest news and endeavors, including the April 2021 enthusiastic review displayed on "It's Psychedlic Baby" visit Kubernik's Korner (otherworldcottageindustries.com).
