Vance Hilderman's new "Aviation Development Ecosystem" Book Debuts #1 On Amazon!
April 25, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe new book "Aviation Development Ecosystem" by AFuzion founder Vance Hilderman was just published worldwide and reached #1 Bestseller status in Amazon's Aviation category. 1700 copies sold in one week.
Vance Hilderman was the principal founder of three of the world's largest aviation development/certification services companies and this Aviation Development Ecosystem book has been underway for seven years. In stealth mode, over 25 of the world's most prominent aviation certification specialists provided input and reviews to this 450-page book. Just released last week simultaneously in 34 countries and 300 bookstores plus Amazon, this masterpiece quickly rose to #1 status on both Amazon's Aviation and Transportation categories for new Best Sellers list. Also available on Kindle (anyone can read Kindle; free app download to PC/Smartphone).
Mr. Hilderman's prior book which he principally authored in 2005 also reached #1 status and sold 4,000 copies before going out of print; today used copy prices start at $900 on the used-book market. The new book Aviation Development Ecosystem is just $150 on Amazon here.
This latest book by Vance Hilderman (BSEE, MSEE, MBA), one of the world's foremost authorities on aviation development and certification, clearly explains the true "Ecosystem" of aviation Safety, Systems, Hardware, and Software. Mr. Hilderman was the CTO of three of the world's most prominent aviation development and certification companies and has trained over 26,000 aviation developers worldwide and his technical solutions fly in most of the world's aircraft today.
This Aviation Development Ecosystem is a true "How To" for applying the necessary aviation guidelines and standards including:
Here is what other aviation luminaries are saying about the new book Aviation Development Ecosystem:
"Vance Hilderman's ability to explain the lifecycle of developing, testing, verifying, validating, and ultimately achieving certification on safety-critical airborne software and hardware systems is evident in his latest work. Aviation Development Ecosystem is truly the capstone of his 40-year career teaching engineers who would go on to advance the concept of airborne hardware and software."
- Woodrow Bellamy III, Editor-in-Chief, Avionics International
"After 7 years in the making and with Vance's track record it's safe to assume this is well worth the read. Vance has a unapparelled way of saying it how it is, and from the lay person to expert Avionics reader, this book covers all bases. "
- Adrian Broadbent, CEO Aerospace Tech Week and Aerospace Tech Review
"Vance Hilderman is considered one of the foremost experts in his field, and is a highly sought after instructor for DO-178C, DO-254, ARP4754A / ARP4761, and DO-326A. He is an invaluable member of our team at SAE, and he never disappoints. Dynamic, straightforward and with a keen ability to describe complex ideas, Vance is one of the best!"
- Maura Callahan, SAE International, Senior Product Manager – Global Aerospace
"This book is a must-read for all aviation certification professionals. It covers the entire range of RTCA avionics standards, and delivers decades of Vance Hilderman's certification knowledge in a concise, well-organized format. This is the new bible for avionics certification."
- Chip Downing, Senior Market Development Director, Aerospace & Defense, Real-Time Innovations (RTI)"
AFuzion's new free Intro DO-254 pdf is available for free reading and download, including many new DO-254 graphic diagrams and DO-254 optimization tips here.
Contact Information
Jack Jones
AFuzion
8589226347
Contact Us
Jack Jones
AFuzion
8589226347
Contact Us