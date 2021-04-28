PixelMEDIA and Docmation Join Forces for Turn-Key Digital Commerce Offering
Portsmouth, NH - April 28th, 2021 - PixelMEDIA and Docmation join to create a single organization that delivers holistic digital commerce solutions on Salesforce with growth-oriented investment and support from BV Investment Partners. Pixel, headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is an established leader in launching, supporting, and growing B2C brands' ecommerce operations on the Salesforce platform. Docmation, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with global delivery centers in India, is an established leader focused on implementing and supporting B2B commerce, CPQ, and billing solutions on Salesforce. Together, Pixel and Docmation will be a powerhouse player in digital commerce with added scale and capabilities to accelerate digital transformation for B2C and B2B commerce brands. The founders of both companies remain significant shareholders and will continue to lead the company, which maintains shared values and commitments to customers, communities, and employees.
"Our clients rely on us to stay ahead of the ever-evolving technology trends surrounding digital commerce and related Salesforce platform capabilities, enabling them to maximize success of their digital commerce operations and initiatives," states Erik Dodier, Co-Founder and CEO of PixelMEDIA, "This partnership will allow our clients to tap into a wider breadth of Salesforce and commerce related talent and capabilities to create customizable and best-of-breed experiences for their end customers."
"The lines between B2C and B2B commerce are blurring. B2C companies are extending digital commerce initiatives to address B2B needs and strategies, while B2B companies are expected to deliver a 'consumer-like' experience for their enterprise customers and internal constituents. Both Pixel and Docmation have the experience, talent, and intellectual property, including proprietary applications, accelerators and integration solutions, to elevate brands' B2C and B2B digital commerce initiatives on the Salesforce Platform," states Jay Sappidi, Co-Founder and Principal of Docmation.
Both recognized as Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Pixel & Docmation have a combined 35 years of experience. As Salesforce Partners, they give clients access to certified Salesforce professionals across the globe to launch, manage, and grow digital commerce business around the clock anytime, anywhere.
"Pixel and Docmation are strikingly similar in terms of values, heritage, and forward vision. We're thrilled to be partnered with this joint team and support them going forward as they continue to invest, grow, and meet the evolving digital commerce needs of companies on the Salesforce platform," states Sean Wilder, Managing Director, BV Investment Partners.
About PixelMEDIA
PixelMEDIA helps lifestyle brands launch, manage, and grow their ecommerce on Salesforce. By leveraging the world's leading ecommerce and customer experience platform, in partnership with our certified team, Pixel enables brands to increase their online revenue. They help to discover the possible with some of the hottest brands in ecommerce including Samsonite, Vince, Tourneau, Cavendar's, Skechers, and iRobot. For more information, visit http://www.pixelmedia.com.
About Docmation
Docmation is a Salesforce Crest (Gold) Consulting Partner, with a focus on implementing B2B Commerce, CPQ and Billing solutions on the Salesforce platform. With nearly 10 years of experience and expertise in working across all Salesforce Clouds, and with a team of 100+ certified Salesforce experts, Docmation helps organizations build high-performing omni channel Quote-to-Cash and Cart-to-Cash solutions that support business goals across the organization. The company's client base includes global names like Palo Alto Networks, Docker, Wolters Kluwer, Alliance Consumer Group, Novartis, Ithaka, Sage and more. Visit www.docmation.com
About BV Investment Partners
BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested $3.9 billion in 107 companies, actively targeting investments in the tech enabled business services, software and IT services industries. Visit www.bvlp.com
