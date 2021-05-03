The GAMMA Pickleball Classic is BACK for 2021!
May 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Sports NewsIT'S BACK! The 2021 GAMMA Pickleball Classic is returning to Pittsburgh once again! This annual event will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from August 6-8th, 2021. In previous years, the tournament has brought in over 800 participants across 30 states. With the 2020 tournament being canceled due to COVID-19, we're excited to be able to bring the GAMMA Pickleball Classic back to Pittsburgh again.
Each year, the GAMMA Pickleball Classic partners with the Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and contributes a portion of the proceeds from the tournament to directly benefit the foundation. The Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania recognizes the sport of pickleball as a therapeutic exercise for those diagnosed with the disease and actively seeks to make pickleball the official sport of the Parkinson's community.
The 2021 GAMMA Pickleball Classic would not be possible without the help of various sponsors. To date, GAMMA Sports is excited to partner with Hydrant, Citizens Investment Services, PNC Bank, and more to make this year's tournament the ultimate success!
What is pickleball you may ask? In the last 5 years, pickleball quickly became the fastest growing sport in the United States that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. Despite its similarity to other racquet sports, pickleball is easy and approachable for all ages and skill levels. With over 3.3 million players, the pickleball community is fun and engaging for all who want to play!
Get Excited! The 2021 GAMMA Pickleball Classic is a sanctioned tournament this year through USA Pickleball. Players in the Pro Circuit get to play for $20,000 in prize money! GAMMA Sports will have various vendors onsite as well as a food and beverage station, and yes alcoholic beverages will be provided! If you feel safer staying home don't fret, you can feel a part of the action because GAMMA Sports will be live streaming the events! GAMMA Sports wants everyone to enjoy the tournament whether that be from the comfort of home or as a participant.
If you're interested in learning more about the 2021 GAMMA Pickleball Classic, you can visit: http://bit.ly/38wsXOk
GAMMA Sports is a family-owned company with over 45 years of racquet sport experience. Over the past five years, GAMMA has entered the world of pickleball by expanding the product line to pickleball paddles, balls, and other equipment for the game. GAMMA Sports want to continue to improve the play for the everyday player. They are committed to finding a better way to unlock performance for pickleball players all over the world.
Contact Information
Paige Powers
GAMMA Pickleball
Contact Us
Paige Powers
GAMMA Pickleball
Contact Us