GAMMA Sports launches the Never Stop Playing Pickleball Camps!

DJ Howard – Lansing, MI

Vicki Foster – Scottsdale, AZ

Chuck Vietmeier – Pittsburgh, PA

Warm-ups and dynamic stretching

Pre-game warmup

The importance of a player's mindset and routines

Serves and Returns

Navigating the midcourt – 3rds, 4ths, and 5ths

Drives and Drops

Dinking

Volleys and Blocking

Ernes and ATPs (most camps)

Any participants who have experienced symptoms or who have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days will be denied entry to the camp location.

Any participant who shows a fever or other symptoms known to be associated with COVID-19 will be denied entry or asked to leave the camp location immediately.</li> × Email Never Stop Playing Pickleball Camps

PITTSBURGH, PA — In December 2020, GAMMA Pickleball launched Never Stop Playing Pickleball Camps to help players unleash their top performance on the pickleball courts. Each camp provides players with extensive instruction directed by top pickleball instructors across the country. With over 100 camps and clinics currently scheduled in 26 states and 42 cities across the United States, there is a camp for everyone!When discussing the camps, Lead Pro, Vicki Foster said, "Our camps are games-based; teaching shot selection and tactics to help campers execute smart pickleball strategies through exciting, live point play. Learning through gameplay is not only more fun, but it offers a more realistic approach to decision-making on court. We teach players to make tactical choices based on all the elements present, such as the location of opponents and the type of ball received. Participants leave GAMMA camps with a higher pickleball strategy IQ and a better understanding of how to control the spin, speed, and placement of all pickleball shots."Never Stop Playing Pickleball Camps utilizes the PAS system. This proven system covers the Pathway of the paddle, the Angle of the paddle, and the Speed of the paddle for each shot taken on the pickleball court from the serve to the dink. Never Stop Playing Pickleball Camps Intermediate and Advanced camps begin instruction with the serve, moving forward up the court just as a typical game is played. The lead pros and assistant instructors are all current members of Team GAMMA. Each lead instructor is certified and they, alongside the assistants, also participated in an in-depth, weekend curriculum training program lead by PPR certified instructor, USTA Master Trainer, and Team GAMMA member Lisa Duncan. The instructors whose camps you can attend are below:Never Stop Playing Pickleball Camps currently offers three levels of instruction: Foundations 2.0-3.0, Intermediate 3.0-4.0, and Advanced 4.0+ camps. Instruction length ranges from 3-hour clinics to 3-day camps. 3-hour clinics give players a chance to drill down deeper into specific strokes and strategies while 3-day and 2-day camps cover the following items:Never Stop Playing Pickleball Camps strives to host its camps outside to create a comfortable and safe environment for all instructors and participants. Never Stop Playing Pickleball Camps abides by all state, local, and facility mandates. All instructors are sensitive to each camper's comforts concerning COVID-19 and will make every effort to ensure their safety on and off the courts. Each instructor is equipped with a forehead thermometer for daily temperature checks, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes. The rules that are currently in place are as follows: