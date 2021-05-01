Midland, TX Author Publishes Debut Novel
May 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRockstar Kings: The Kings of Raider Prep, a new book by Rose Sugar, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Fleeing her criminal past, Natalie Jamison enrolls in a private school for the rich elite and catches the attention of the Kings-the popular rulers of Raider Preparatory. They are not just good at sports, they are also rockstars! On top of that, they all have sordid pasts. In Rockstar Kings: The Kings of Raider Prep, Natalie learns that this isn't your average high-school romance. There is death, blood, crime, bullying, and discovering you can have more than one soul mate. She learns that even if you are damaged, that together with other wounded souls, you might heal one another.
About the Author
Rose Sugar is the mother of two children and two pit bull dogs. She is married to her best friend who is her biggest fan and greatest support. She loves to read, craft, and spend hours outside working with and riding horses. She is an equine specialist volunteer with a non-profit equine-assisted learning facility. With her background as a physical therapy tech, she has been able to assist the horses with their physical therapeutic needs in her spare time.
Rockstar Kings: The Kings of Raider Prep is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. It has an ISBN of 978-1-6491-3491-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/
