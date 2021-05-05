Horseshoe Bay, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
May 05, 2021 Fiddlestick Floyd in Fiddleland, a new book by J.W. Thomas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the fantasy tale of Fiddlestick Floyd in Fiddleland the reader experiences a fiddle contest and learns about dealing with anger and disappointment in a positive way.
Kids will learn to "Be a good sport whether you win or lose."
About the Author
J. W. Thomas's first love was music, growing up playing drums in a rock and roll band in the Austin, Texas area. Thomas also ran a music store and began playing guitar and writing songs, culminating in the recording of two CDs. Thomas has also written a novella entitled The Three Souls, which is available on Amazon.com. J. W. uses a stage name of Bill James for his music.
Fiddlestick Floyd in Fiddleland is a 34-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4116-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/fiddlestick-floyd-in-fiddleland/
