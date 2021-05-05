Spectrum Technologies Welcomes Jim McManemin as Sr. Sales Director
May 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsSeattle, WA May 5, 2021 - Spectrum Technologies LLC, a leading provider of highly specialized services in the field of Sales Performance Management (SPM) and Corporate Performance Management (CPM), today announced the appointment of Mr. Jim McManemin as Sr. Sales Director . Jim will be responsible for providing sales leadership and growth.
Jim brings years of SPM selling experience to SpectrumTek. He specializes in Sales Compensation, ICM and Territory and Quota Planning. He has over 20 years of experience in Sales and Marketing and successfully built and managed teams in multiple industries. His experience and understanding of the sales process assisted many companies in finding the right SPM solution for their needs, ultimately helping them execute their sales strategy.
"With years of experience in selling Commissions Software across a wide range of industries, Jim will play a key role in Spectrum's growth. Armed with an intimate understanding of sales performance challenges, superior knowledge of SAP Commissions and strong passion for customer success, he is just the right candidate to lead our sales initiatives. I am excited to have Jim on the team and look forward to seeing our customer base grow.", comments Maneesh Gupta, Managing Partner at Spectrum Technologies.
Jim adds, "I'm excited to be joining the talented team at Spectrum and look forward to delivering excellent service to our partners and customers. Customer success is what truly defines you in this industry and Spectrum's and my vision are perfectly aligned to ensure our customers achieve their SPM goals".
ABOUT SPECTRUM
Spectrum is a global leader in Corporate and Sales Performance Management Services, implementing technology solutions for mid-large enterprises. A team of highly skilled professionals dedicated to SPM and CPM, Spectrum helps organizations in selecting and implementing the software platforms, for Commission Administration, Quota Management, Territory Management, Reporting, and Financial Planning. Armed with strong partnerships with industry leaders such as SAP, Varicent, Xactly and Jedox, and its offshore delivery center in Mumbai, Spectrum has successfully executed more than three hundred SPM and CPM projects.
For more information regarding Spectrum's services, please visit www.spectrumtek.com.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Spectrum Technologies
Spectrum Technologies, LLC.
Contact Information
Mita Dave
Spectrum Business Technologies, LLC.
Contact Us
Mita Dave
Spectrum Business Technologies, LLC.
Contact Us