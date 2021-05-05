St. Louis County, Missouri Author Publishes Novel of the Paranormal
May 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Abandoned Town, a new book by Libby Fenton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With many paranormal happenings taking place, Addilyn, J.J., Carlisle, and A.J. have their work cut out for them. As a paranormal expert team, the crew takes a job that is challenging not only their skills, but their relationships, to the max. With a story intertwined with romance and suspense, there are sure to be unexpected twists and turns.
About the Author
Libby Fenton currently writes as a hobby. It helps Fenton relieve stress after a long day at work. Any ideas that cross her mind, she writes down and turns it into a book for other's pleasure.
The Abandoned Town is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0992-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-abandoned-town/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-abandoned-town/
