The Race Universal Flex Nozzle: Ai13 Billet Products' Revolutionary New Release
May 06, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsSalt Lake City, Utah - A leading manufacturer of high-quality billet aluminum products, Ai13 Billet Products continues its tradition of innovation with the release of its 5-star-rated Race Universal Flex Nozzle. The 14" flexible spout easily transfers liquids from a 4- to 5-gallon container at any angle in 60 seconds.
The Race Universal Flex Nozzle (UFN) is perfect for rapid, spill-free refueling into all types of vehicles and heavy equipment-including but not limited to ATVs, RVs, boats, snowmobiles, landscaping and agricultural machinery, generators, and construction equipment. It is also designed for use in officially sanctioned off-highway motorcycle competitions.
The philosophy behind the design and manufacture of the Race UFN was simple, says Ai13 Billet Products founder Troy Beckstead. "Build a quality product-we source suppliers and manufacture exclusively in the United States and have pride in every single product we bring to market."
The origins of the Race Universal Flex Nozzle can be traced to two factors: Beckstead's frustration with standard gas nozzles that spill liquid and break far too easily, and a pressing need to keep his company afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nuquest was established in 2009 to provide machinery and better processes for the oil and gas industry. In early 2020, as the economic downturn affected Nuquest (and other small businesses), Ai13 Billet Products was born! Beckstead decided that if he was frustrated with gas nozzles there must be others who were too. He drew up some plans and created a new, improved nozzle that could be sold to the public. The result of that inspiration is the Race UFN!
The Race UFN features high-quality aluminum fittings, rather than the plastic ones commonly found on flex nozzles. "We use aluminum because it's going to hold up, which is something we stand behind for life," says Beckstead. "If you break the fitting, send it back and we'll give you a new one. That's how strongly we believe in the durability of this product."
The hose itself is made from a highly flexible, long-lasting PVC plastic that doesn't crack, break or get stiff and that can also withstand temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit.
This sleek nozzle fits the original cap with a ¾" NPT thread on the Race Utility Jug without any adjustments-in addition to fitting utility jugs by top brands VP, LC, Scribner, Sunoco, Tuff, Jegs, and more.
Simply unscrew your container's existing nozzle, screw on the Race nozzle, and unscrew the aluminum cap to quickly fuel up. For vehicles and other equipment with a retainer clip in the fuel fill tank, there is an optional spout adapter that screws onto the end of the Race nozzle.
For additional information about Ai13 Billet Products and the company's new Race Universal Flex Nozzle, please feel free to check out the official website at www.ai13.us or contact a representative by calling (801) 203-0389 today!
About Ai13 Billet Products
Ai13 Billet Products specializes in the manufacture of flexible gas can nozzles, gas can caps, spout adapters, jug plugs, and RZR sway bar links made from the highest-quality materials exclusively sourced and manufactured in the United States.
Ai13 Billet Products founder Troy Beckstead conceived the idea to create a high-quality flex nozzle after his own frustrations with using inferior products that continued to break and spill fuel. The company's products are now sold in all fifty states.
Contact Information
Ai13 Billet Products
AI13 Billet Products
801.203.0389
Contact Us
Ai13 Billet Products
AI13 Billet Products
801.203.0389
Contact Us