Katy, TX Author Publishes Novel
May 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Time of Reform, a new book by Sheryl Wards, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Time of Reform looks at the prison system in Texas through the eyes of young Julie Blac, a woman hired in a male-dominated profession who hasn't become jaded with the prison system yet.
The reader will see how Julie's unbiased approach toward the inmates she works with and the long-established system that dictates their lives bears positive fruit and breeds hope.
About the Author
Author Sheryl Wards began working in a Texas prison at twenty-three years of age. During her career she has worked as a teacher, social worker, disciplinary secretary, and a cognitive psychology counselor.
Sheryl earned a BS Ed from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. She is a certified teacher of Psychology, Biology, General Science, Earth/Life Science. and Physical Science.
She met her husband during her time working in the prison. He died from complications of service-related injuries (exposure to Agent Orange).
A Christian and member of the Eastern Star, Sheryl's hobbies include sewing, crocheting, embroidery, and researching topics to satisfy my curiosity.
Currently, Sheryl stays home caring for her ninety-two-year-old mother and her eight-year-old Morkey, which weighs a whopping seven pounds.
A Time of Reform is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2310-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/a-time-of-reform/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-time-of-reform/
