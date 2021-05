Katy, TX Author Publishes Novel

× Email Dorrance Publishing

A Time of Reform, a new book by Sheryl Wards, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.A Time of Reform looks at the prison system in Texas through the eyes of young Julie Blac, a woman hired in a male-dominated profession who hasn't become jaded with the prison system yet.The reader will see how Julie's unbiased approach toward the inmates she works with and the long-established system that dictates their lives bears positive fruit and breeds hope.About the AuthorAuthor Sheryl Wards began working in a Texas prison at twenty-three years of age. During her career she has worked as a teacher, social worker, disciplinary secretary, and a cognitive psychology counselor.Sheryl earned a BS Ed from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. She is a certified teacher of Psychology, Biology, General Science, Earth/Life Science. and Physical Science.She met her husband during her time working in the prison. He died from complications of service-related injuries (exposure to Agent Orange).A Christian and member of the Eastern Star, Sheryl's hobbies include sewing, crocheting, embroidery, and researching topics to satisfy my curiosity.Currently, Sheryl stays home caring for her ninety-two-year-old mother and her eight-year-old Morkey, which weighs a whopping seven pounds.A Time of Reform is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2310-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/a-time-of-reform/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-time-of-reform/