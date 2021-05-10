Hernando, FL Author Publishes Memoir of a Health Care Worker
May 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLiving in Hell with AIDS and HIV, a new book by Josefina Guardia, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Josefina Guardia, working as a nurse's assistant, has seen the struggles and horrors of working with those who are diagnosed with HIV and AIDS. She has seen those afflicted with the disease suffering alone, with no one to stand by their side for support. Through her time working with AIDS and HIV patients, she sheds light on the day to day of living with the disease and how a little can go a long way in aiding a patient's mental and physical health.
About the Author
Josefina Guardia was born in Barcelona and lived there until 1987. She works as a nurse's assistant and on the weekends as a security guard. She has two sons and one daughter. She enjoys plants, knitting, cooking, and spending her time reaching out and aiding those who are hurting. She is an active member of her local church.
Living in Hell with AIDS and HIV is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0118-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/living-in-hell-with-aids-and-hiv/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://dorrancepressroom.com/living-in-hell-with-aids-and-hiv/
Contact Information
Contact Us
