West Orange, NJ Retired Policeman & Author Publishes Memoir
May 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBlack Cop: One Officer's Struggle Staying Committed to His Community While Fighting Systemic Racism in the Police Department, a new book by Michael T. Morrison, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Black Cop is author Michael T. Morrison's story as a young black cop navigating experiences in predominately white police departments. As the general population is unaware of the racism experienced by black officers, Morrison's story shares an insightful and interesting read into a world many do not know. The current racial climate in the United States makes his story relevant and educational, from his early days in poverty to his time in the police force. He hopes society can gain an understanding of black officers and their experiences through his words. You will find they are not immune from the plight that minority citizens have while existing in this country.
About the Author
Michael T. Morrison is a graduate of New Brunswick Theological Seminary with a master's degree in ministry and community leadership. He has been teaching karate for over thirty years at Morrison's American Karate in Newark and was inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Honors in 2020. He is a reverend at First Baptist Church of South Orange, NJ, and the director and founder of the South Orange/Maplewood Mentor Program and was the first African American supervisor of the Maplewood Police Department. As a professional consultant, he trains officers in effective community policing. Additionally, he is a member of Newark Anti-Violence Committee (NAVC), an organization that aids victims of violent crime.
Black Cop: One Officer's Struggle Staying Committed to His Community While Fighting Systemic Racism in the Police Department is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7075-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/black-cop/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/black-cop-one-officers-struggle-staying-committed-to-his-community-while-fighting-systemic-racism-in-the-police-department/
