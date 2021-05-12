Botswana, Africa Author Publishes Spiritual Poetry
May 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove, Consciousness, & Humanity: The Shadowless Dreamer: The Illuminated Path of Silence, a new book by Dr. Kenneth Maswabi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Love, Consciousness and Humanity: The Shadowless Dreamer is a collection of spirit poems focusing mainly on Love, Consciousness, and Humanity. Spirit poetry is knowledge illuminated out of total Silence of body, mind, and spirit. In this state of Silence, a spirit poet receives sacred knowledge about the path of light (existence), and in this book Love is the overpowering theme as we transverse the path of life. The "Shadowless Dreamer" is a mystical being who is totally illuminated by light, which depicts the realm of eternity.
This book talks to everyone regardless of race, religion, or tribe. It talks to the spirit within each and every one of us. It illuminates the importance of the silence within as a medium of spiritual connection with each other and with God.
About the Author
Dr. Kenneth Maswabi is a citizen of Botswana, Africa. He was born in Botswana and did his primary and secondary schooling in Botswana. He went on to study medicine at the University of Melbourne (Australia) and he is a practicing medical doctor specializing in clinical research. He is currently focusing on HIV/AIDS research in children, specifically working on HIV/AIDS cure research, and he has recently published his first journal article in the Journal of Clinical Infectious Disease.
Dr. Maswabi is a Christian who believes in Jesus Christ and God. His favourite Bible verses are Psalm 46:10 and 1 Corinthians 13: 4-13. These two Bible verses are the inspiration behind his spiritual growth and journey as a spirit poet.
Love, Consciousness, & Humanity: The Shadowless Dreamer: The Illuminated Path of Silence is a 160-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4950-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
