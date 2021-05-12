Black Diamond, WA Author Publishes Children's Tale
May 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsParker the Penguin Goes on Vacation, a new book by Michael Posey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Parker is an ordinary penguin with simple needs, but when news of a cold winter rolls into the Antarctic, he decides to hop on an iceberg and paddle toward his dream vacation in the Caribbean. In the Atlantic, Parker soon realizes that he hasn't a clue which direction to go and enlists the help of some new friends to aid him in a series of misadventures. From the Galapagos to a pirate ship, Parker the Penguin Goes on Vacation reminds us to take as much pleasure in the journey as in the destination.
Parker the Penguin Goes on Vacation is a 30-page hardback and eBook with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1533-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/parker-the-penguin-goes-on-vacation/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/parker-the-penguin-goes-on-vacation/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us