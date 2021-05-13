San Francisco, CA Author Publishes Autobiography
May 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Crusade: Chronicle From the Beast of Modern Day, a new book by Joe Papadakis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In his book, author Joe Papadakis lets readers into his life as he recovers from addiction. Papadakis shares his day-to-day life, from his favorite place to spend the day, the Paradise Presidio, to the music which keeps him motivated and inspired.
About the Author
Born in Chicago, Illinois, author Joe Papadakis currently resides in San Francisco. He has turned his life around after recovering from opioid addiction and is "happy and thriving" in his new life.
The Crusade: Chronicle From the Beast of Modern Day is a 278-page paperback and eBook with a retail price of $46.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3776-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-crusade/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-crusade-chronicles-from-the-beast-of-modern-day
