Watford City, ND Author Publishes A Daily Quote Calendar
May 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou Heard It Hear: Humorous and Heartwarming Quips from Head Start to High School, a new book by Cari Liebel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From out of the mouths of babes, a quote-of-the-day calendar filled with humorous and heartwarming statements, collected over the course of the author's career as an elementary school teacher, mother, and friend.
Let their observations and wisdom put a smile on your face each day as you turn the page!
About the Author
Cari Liebel has forty years of experience as an elementary teacher, the majority of which was in kindergarten, in addition to working on many youth-oriented projects in her community such as Park Board Member, Dollars for Scholars committee, and Booster organizations. In addition, she and her husband were blessed with four sons, who also provided lots of material for this calendar.
Liebel enjoys traveling, reading, sports, cooking and entertaining, walking, water aerobics, lake activities, playing games, riding segways, and car races. She can often be found interacting with young people. Most importantly, she loves spending time with her family and friends.
You Heard It Hear: Humorous and Heartwarming Quips from Head Start to High School is a 372-page coil book and eBook with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7031-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/you-heard-it-hear/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/you-heard-it-hear-humorous-and-heartwarming-quips-from-head-start-to-high-school
