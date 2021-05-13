Sandy Springs, GA Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
May 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIntuitive Ramble, a new book by Nelle J., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Intuitive Ramble is a collection of poetry that talks about Nelle J.'s experiences from young adulthood to the present, relationship experiences that deal with love, lust, anxiety, freedom, rebellion, heartache, and triumph. This collection is unique because it appeals to both sexes and evokes relatable feelings that are experienced when meeting someone for the first time, an old or new love, and even marriage. Situations are limitless.
About the Author
Nelle J. was born and partly raised in Conway/Myrtle Beach, SC, and then later moved to Atlanta, GA. Her alma mater is Georgia State University. Although she is a poet, she also educates the youth. She has taught for seven years and counting. Writing poetry is therapeutic for her and allows her to express her feelings in a rhythmic way. She loves writing, teaching, art, music, and exploring what life has to offer.
Intuitive Ramble is a 44-page paperback and eBook with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3342-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/intuitive-ramble/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/intuitive-ramble/
