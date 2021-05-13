Marketplace Solutions Launches Recruiting Program – For Shopify Experts
May 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology News(TORONTO, Canada) | Marketplace Solutions, is an expert Shopify partner agency, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, has just announced the launch of their expert partner program for Shopify experts, freelancers and agencies - designed to recruit top Shopify talent enabling partners to earn more revenue and help merchants sell more online.
It is one of the most popular ecommerce platforms on the planet, with almost 20 percent market share. You don't need to be an expert to use Shopify – there's a very low bar of entry for store owners just starting out. It's highly flexible and easy to use, with many add-ons available to customize the user experience. Shopify plans are affordable for most store owners, starting at just $29 per month.
Marketplace Solutions has over 15 free and paid premium Shopify themes available. They offer custom enterprise services for Shopify Plus, which allows a higher degree of customization, amongst other benefits for more established DTC brands. Marketplace Solutions has a scalable partner program, where affiliates can earn an average of 50% for each user who signs up for a paid plan or purchases a product or service. Marketplace Solutions is expanding its database of expert Shopify partners who provide design, development and marketing tasks including Shopify SEO services for Shopify merchants world-wide.
"Marketplace Solutions is proud to announce the launch of our expert Shopify partner program, recruiting top Shopify talent, freelancers and agencies." says Lukas Henderson, Founder & CEO of Marketplace Solutions. "We have put in place a program to empower Shopify experts with a scalable partnership to earn more revenue by helping Shopify merchants to sell more online."
Since 2014, global ecommerce has risen from $1.3 trillion to $3.5 trillion. By 2021, global ecommerce is forecast to be $4.97 trillion – almost a 400% increase in seven years. 57% of shoppers make purchases from overseas retailers. It is estimated that there will be 1.92 billion global digital buyers in 2019, with ecommerce sales expected to account for 13.7 percent of retail sales worldwide.
According to an announcement at the Shopify Unite conference in June 2019, 820,000 merchants are now using the Shopify platform for their stores. Shopify number of merchants now run over 1,000,000 businesses in 175 different countries (Source: Shopify)
Currently Marketplace Solutions has recruited over 1,000 Shopify expert partners to its program allowing for further reach and expanding into new markets while offering quality products and solutions with exceptional customer service. Apply to Become an Expert Partner.
Aboout Marketplace Solutions Group Inc.
Marketplace Solutions Group Inc. is a privately held Canadian company and e-commerce platform providing ecommerce solutions and digital goods and services for Shopify merchants and brands around the world. As industry leaders in Shopify e-commerce development, Marketplace Solutions helps companies become e-commerce enabled to sell more online.
Press Releases Disclaimer. Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties.
