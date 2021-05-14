Las Vegas, NM Author Publishes Book For Basketball Players And Enthusiasts Alike
May 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Missing Link of the Sport of Basketball, a new book by Martin Suazo, Sr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After witnessing a sports phenomenon at the age of twelve years old, Martin Suazo has wanted to share this secret with millions of basketball players throughout the world. Suazo hopes to change the technique of the off-set shot and inspire his readers to learn, master, and share these new techniques in the large community of basketball.
About the Author
Martin Suazo, Sr. was born in a small community named El Valle de los Indios, about 50 miles west of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He then moved to Las Vegas, New Mexico with his family as a child and graduated in 1957. Suazo then attended Highlands University for two years. He was also an activist in civil rights issues between 1970 and 1990. Martin served as a precinct chairman but never ran for office. He was chairman for the American G.I. Forum from 1975 to 1978. Suazo was granted a special dispensation by the Forum to serve as a non-military representative. He made his living as an insurance agent but was well-known for his passion in basketball.
The Missing Link of the Sport of Basketball is a 38-page hardcover and eBook with a retail price of $30.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0626-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-missing-link-of-the-sport-of-basketball/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-missing-link-of-the-sport-of-basketball/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us