Montclair, NJ Author Publishes Book Set Against The Backdrop Of A Golf Course
May 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChipping Through Time, a new book by David C. Schultz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Spend a relaxing day on the golf course teeing off and chatting with some of the most interesting and influential people from history-from Beethoven and George Washington to Ben Hogan, one of the greatest players in the history of the game. A tale particularly relevant in today's political climate, these celebrities might even offer some fresh perspective on certain contemporary topics!
About the Author
David C. Schultz currently works as a manager in the IT field. He has worked at several of the world's leading corporations in a variety of capacities, including management consultant and financial management. He holds a B.A. Degree in Economics from Rutgers University and a M.S. in Information Technology from Drexel University. Schultz's diverse interests include history, travel, music, and sometimes golf. Though Chipping Through Time is his first published work, he has many more stories to write.
Chipping Through Time is an 152-page paperback and eBook with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3350-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/chipping-through-time/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/chipping-through-time/
