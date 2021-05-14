San Jose, CA Trial Attorney Publishes First Book
May 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Final Keystone, a new book by John Kevin Crowley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Every case in the history of Jurisprudence involves three things: Trust, Betrayal, and Accountability. Through his education, studies, and observations and experiences, author John Kevin Crowley has learned the interconnection of history, law, philosophy, and religion with the human condition. How that relationship has played out in human history leading to present day is a focus of The Final Keystone. This treatise is the story of us and the source of the lessons left unlearned. It is a reminder of what does not work and how what does work must be ever vigilantly guarded.
About the Author
John Kevin Crowley has been a trial attorney in California for the past forty-one years.
The Final Keystone is an 140-page paperback and eBook with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3480-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-final-keystone/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-final-keystone/.
