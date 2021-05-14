DriveLock is Common Criteria EAL3+ certified
May 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsDriveLock's Device Control and Application Control solutions received Common Criteria certification from the independent Swedish CSEC authority.
The Evaluation Assurance Level 3+ certification, based on a specified set of configurations, attests to the high trustworthiness of DriveLock Agent 2019.2. The certification is recognized by the German Federal Office for Information Technology BSI, as well as government institutions, authorities, and critical infrastructures required to use certified security solutions.
Anton Kreuzer, CEO of DriveLock: "The Common Criteria EAL3+ certification for our DriveLock Agent 2019.2 makes us proud and proves the high security standards we set for our products and their development. The certification confirms that we meet the requirements of public authorities and critical infrastructures, and sets us apart in international competition."
DriveLock maintains the high standards across its products when developing further versions. This is proven by DriveLock's continuous development of DiskEncrypt which is approved by BSI for VS-NFD/NATO RESTRICTED workstations.
The evaluation
The DriveLock Agent 2019.2 software (Device Control and Application Control), Service Pack 1 and the associated documentation were examined for use on workstation PCs with Windows 10 operating system. Their main functions are:
atsec information security AB in Sweden performed the evaluation in accordance with the requirements of Common Criteria, version 3.1 release 5. atsec information security AB is a licensed evaluation facility for Common Criteria under the Swedish Common Criteria Evaluation and Certification Scheme and accredited by the Swedish Accreditation Body to ISO/IEC 17025 for Common Criteria.
Please find here: certificate and report.
