New Travel Search Engine to Disrupt the Travel Industry
May 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Travel NewsLas Vegas, Nevada – In preparation for the upcoming surge in travel, due to increasing access to the COVID-19 vaccine and easing travel restrictions, VIP Vacay officially makes its debut.
VIP Vacay is a one-of-a-kind travel search engine, designed to connect its members with over 1,000,000 resorts and hotels around the globe at wholesale rates.
Instead of booking top-of-the-line accommodations at regular retail prices, VIP Vacay members are given access to wholesale prices, not previously made available to the public. Unlike other travel search engines, VIP Vacay doesn't pad prices and take commissions, but instead offers hotel rooms and resort stays at rates that don't include any markups at all.
The paid membership, for a low annual fee, helps travelers secure up to 75% off hotel and resort prices, compared to other travel search engines. VIP Vacay's free offerings, available to all, provide travelers the opportunity to save 50% of the total savings available to paid members.
VIP Vacay promises to disrupt the travel industry as we know it, so it goes without saying that other travel search engines are nervous-but customers are excited.
"We love to travel, and we know we're not alone! This past year has been so hard for so many, so as we're finally able to get back out there, be it for business or pleasure, we want to help people explore the world in a way that doesn't break the bank," said Michael Kaplan, CEO, VIP Vacay.
To see live inventory (full benefits for paid members and partial discounts for free members), simply head to VIPVacay.com. Visitors are able to compare public prices to see what they'd end up paying through the top (overpriced) travel search engines.
Signing up between now and May 31, 2021 guarantees the introductory yearly membership at $149.
Contact Information
